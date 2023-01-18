PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Passing showers Thursday, followed by heavy rain for Sunday

Clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Through the weekend, there will be two rounds of rain with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Through the weekend, there will be two rounds of rain with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, warmer and dry
  • Thursday: Passing showers, breezy
  • Friday/Saturday: Cooling trend, sunshine returns
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, cold and wet

After a foggy start this morning, clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the low to middle 50s as our next rain system moves in.

Another quick-moving cold front will bring a round of passing showers/isolated thunderstorms starting early Thursday through the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees as a warm front slides through with wind gusts upwards of 25 mph in Charlotte and 40 mph in the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine and a cooling trend with high temperatures falling into the 50s for the weekend.

If you're making outdoor plans for this weekend, Saturday is your best bet.
If you're making outdoor plans for this weekend, Saturday is your best bet.(Source: WBTV)

A round of heavier rain will begin Sunday morning that will continue through early Monday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be chilly in the middle to upper 40s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

