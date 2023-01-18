Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday.

“Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost four dogs, a goat and chickens.

Though Holly said Mineral Springs, Waxhaw, and Jackson Station fire departments put out the fire within minutes, they couldn’t save the animals inside.

Holly said the puppies, Blitz, Bucky and Boomer, and the three-year-old dog Hoss, were all very energetic and loveable, as was their goat, Chuck Norris.

“Chuck Norris thought he was a dog and so he played with the puppies and the other dogs,” explained Holly.

Stephen and Holly Rogers, who have dedicated their lives to rehabilitating dogs and finding them a good family, say they’re still coming to terms with the reality of their losses.

“Ultimately, we just feel like we failed the animals. And we know logically that’s not true but it’s just like, the would’ve, could’ve, should’ve,” said Holly.

The couple told WBTV the fire departments are still looking into why this fire started.

The Rogers’ said they were told by a Union County fire marshal that it may have been the heat lamps inside the barn that could have fallen on the straw below.

WBTV has reached out to the fire marshal in Union County to get more information on the cause.

