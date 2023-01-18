Newsweek names Food Lion one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Food Lion has been recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.”

Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer with 82,000 associates serving towns and cities across 10 states, commits to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where associates have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable being themselves.

“The work we do to support and celebrate our associates is an ongoing priority as part of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Food Lion.

“This recognition from Newsweek underscores the importance of making Food Lion a great place to work. Our associates are the heart of Food Lion and a reflection of the diverse towns and cities we serve,” Johnson added.

The ranking scored 1,000 companies across the U.S. for their value of diversity in their workplaces. Newsweek, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, used publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and a large-scale employee study to develop the list. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and more.

Food Lion, categorized in the Consumer sector, is among the companies across six economic sectors that survey respondents said truly respect and value different kinds of people.

Food Lion has received ongoing recognition for being a diverse, equitable and inclusive employer. For the past 13 consecutive years, Food Lion has earned a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index. For the past five years, Food Lion has been named one of the Top 50 Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion by the National Business Inclusion Consortium, spearheaded by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Meg Ham, President of Food Lion, is a member of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ coalition, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance this important work.

The full list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity” is available here. Food Lion is a Platinum level investor in Forward Rowan.

