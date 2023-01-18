PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC Attorney General Josh Stein running for governor

Stein named AG in 2017.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook)
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Attorney General Josh Stein has announced his candidacy for North Carolina Governor.

Stein released an announcement video Wednesday.

“I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition,” he said in a prepared statement. “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll be pregnant, and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we’ll become. We’ll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what’s right, fighting to fix what’s wrong, and doing right by every single North Carolinian.”

He was elected to the Attorney General’s office in 2017.

For more information, visit his campaign website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Latest News

Mecklenburg County Detention Center
Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center
Generic photo
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte