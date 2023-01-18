Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A moped driver is dead after a crash Tuesday night in York County, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Anderson Road South near the intersection of Neely Store Road.

Troopers say the person on the moped was driving ahead of a minivan when they were hit from behind by the minivan.

The driver of the moped died on the scene and the driver of the minivan was not hurt, according to the highway patrol.

That victim’s name was not immediately available.

Troopers say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

