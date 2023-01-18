PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say

That victim’s name was not immediately available.
The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Anderson Road South near the intersection of Neely Store Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A moped driver is dead after a crash Tuesday night in York County, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Anderson Road South near the intersection of Neely Store Road.

Troopers say the person on the moped was driving ahead of a minivan when they were hit from behind by the minivan.

The driver of the moped died on the scene and the driver of the minivan was not hurt, according to the highway patrol.

That victim’s name was not immediately available.

Troopers say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Latest News

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC
Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say
It's multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can...
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC