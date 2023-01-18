Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews battled a large fire that destroyed a house in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called to the one-story house fire on Masters Court. That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School.

When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing. Shortly before 7 a.m., the home was a total loss after being completely engulfed by flames.

No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire, and Charlotte Fire confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A neighbor said he called 911 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after seeing smoke and flames.

The neighbor added the home was a new build and was ready for move-in next month.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

