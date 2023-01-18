PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing.
That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews battled a large fire that destroyed a house in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called to the one-story house fire on Masters Court. That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School.

When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing. Shortly before 7 a.m., the home was a total loss after being completely engulfed by flames.

No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire, and Charlotte Fire confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A neighbor said he called 911 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after seeing smoke and flames.

The neighbor added the home was a new build and was ready for move-in next month.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Latest News

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC
Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say
It's multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can...
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC