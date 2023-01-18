PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

Miller was processed into custody on Sunday.
Mecklenburg County Detention Center
Mecklenburg County Detention Center(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s detention center.

Bryon Miller, 49, was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead half an hour later by Medic.

“MCSO is saddened by this untimely death, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Bryon Miller’s family and loved ones. The death of any person in our custody and care is always difficult and touches the humanity in us all,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a press release.

Miller was processed into custody on Sunday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will also conduct an in-custody death investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Latest News

Generic photo
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC