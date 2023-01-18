Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s detention center.

Bryon Miller, 49, was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead half an hour later by Medic.

“MCSO is saddened by this untimely death, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Bryon Miller’s family and loved ones. The death of any person in our custody and care is always difficult and touches the humanity in us all,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a press release.

Miller was processed into custody on Sunday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will also conduct an in-custody death investigation.

