Greg Olsen talks impact of Charlotte gala benefiting kids with heart disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Greg Olsen, beloved former Carolina Panthers tight end and now sports commentator, still makes his home here in Charlotte.

Olsen and his wife Kara will host the HEARTest Yard Ungala on Feb. 27 at South Park hotspot Steak 48.

WBTV and QC Life’s Kristen Miranda sat down with Olsen to talk about the bigger impact of the gala and his foundation’s mission.

Every dollar raised that night will benefit the work Olsen’s foundation does for families of children with congenital heart disease, just like their son TJ, who underwent a heart transplant in 2021.

Olsen said his son recently asked to meet his heart donor and they are waiting to hear back.

Last year, Christian McCaffrey, Thomas Davis, Jeff Gordon, Luke Kuechly, Jonathan & Natalie Stewart were all there.

Tickets are still available and you can donate to the foundation here.

