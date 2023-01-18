Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a structure fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters are battling a one-story house fire on Masters Court. That is in the area of the Carmel Country Club and the Charlotte County Day School.

When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing.

It’s unknown if anyone has been injured in this fire.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.