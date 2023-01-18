PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

It’s unknown if anyone has been injured in this fire.
Firefighters are battling a one-story house fire on Masters Court.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a structure fire in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters are battling a one-story house fire on Masters Court. That is in the area of the Carmel Country Club and the Charlotte County Day School.

When they arrived, firefighters said there was heavy smoke and fire showing.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene.

