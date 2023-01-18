PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Few showers possible; better chance this weekend

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, breezy Thursday ahead...

  • THURSDAY: Warm, breezy, few showers
  • FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler
  • SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day as rain chances climb

Despite the clouds, Wednesday was another above-average day... Anticipate cloudy and mild conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers will be possible overnight, but many locations will stay dry. Temperatures will only temporarily make it into the low to mid 50s in most locations before quickly rebounding into the 50s and 60s in our NW counties and even around the 70-degree mark around Charlotte Thursday afternoon. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and scattered showers as a cold front pushes east.

High pressure regains control over the region as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend... This means lots of sunshine and dry conditions Friday through Saturday! Temperatures will be cooling off in this timeframe, however, and will eventually top out in the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures will run even colder ahead of our next low-pressure system... Highs on Sunday will only reach the upper 40s as rain chances climb for the second half of the weekend. If you’re flexible with those outdoor plans, Saturday will certainly be the better day to get outside!

Another chance for rain and storms arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

