Drying out after a damp midweek before a cold, rainy Sunday
We’ll be mostly cloudy and milder tonight with an isolated shower and temperatures in the low to mid-50s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With low clouds and dense fog in place, today is another First Alert Weather Day.
- First Alert Weather Day: AM fog, damp and mild PM
- Thursday: Few spotty showers, not much rain
- Sunday: Next First Alert Weather Day, cold rain
Once the fog lift, clouds may be stubborn to break, but I’m optimistic that at least a little sunshine will break through the clouds with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will bring a few spotty showers, but it doesn’t look overly wet. The day definitely looks unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Friday and Saturday will bring a nice break from rain and clouds, with mostly sunny skies forecast. Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs in the lower 60s on Friday, falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday. If you’re making outdoor weekend plans, Saturday is definitely the better day.
Sunday is shaping up to be a wet and cold day and it’s our next First Alert Weather Day. Rain is likely with readings in the 40s and it may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix in the mountains.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
