Drying out after a damp midweek before a cold, rainy Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With low clouds and dense fog in place, today is another First Alert Weather Day.

Once the fog lift, clouds may be stubborn to break, but I’m optimistic that at least a little sunshine will break through the clouds with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Low clouds & pockets of dense fog blanket the #CLT area this morning, but they should break some as the day wears on. The day will be mild for mid-late January with afternoon readings mainly in the 60s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/mY6WSIdSQa — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 18, 2023

We’ll be mostly cloudy and milder tonight with an isolated shower and temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday will bring a few spotty showers, but it doesn’t look overly wet. The day definitely looks unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will bring a nice break from rain and clouds, with mostly sunny skies forecast. Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs in the lower 60s on Friday, falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday. If you’re making outdoor weekend plans, Saturday is definitely the better day.

FIRST ALERT: If you are already making plans - perhaps outdoors - for the upcoming weekend, Saturday is BY FAR looking like the better day around #CLT. Sunday is shaping up to be wet & cold...maybe a good day to watch the NFL playoff games! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/a6MeeXg3Gk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 18, 2023

Sunday is shaping up to be a wet and cold day and it’s our next First Alert Weather Day. Rain is likely with readings in the 40s and it may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix in the mountains.

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog & low clouds around #CLT this morning will only give way to mostly cloudy skies later today. Spotty showers on Thursday won't amount to much, but a more important round of rain is now shaping up for Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Kb4qJcoyZq — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 18, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

