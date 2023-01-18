PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened Saturday August 7, 2021 shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.

Surveillance footage shows an individual in a mask and hooded jacket enter the arcade and confront an employee behind the front counter. The surveillance footage shows the intruder immediately point a gun at the employee.

“It’s very dangerous. This suspect had a handgun. Again, we always have to assume that the handgun is loaded,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance video shows the suspect keeping the gun trained on the employee as the worker shovels cash into a bag. The footage shows the intruder put the gun right next to the employee’s head. The video shows the robbery suspect leave the business after collecting a bag full of cash.

More surveillance video from the surrounding area shows the suspect walking near the arcade without his face covered.

“Maybe he got a little sloppy in his work as he was exiting the building or even before he went into the building,” suggested Smith.

The detective emphasized that it is still important for police to identify the suspect even though the arcade appears to be shuttered.

“Even though the business is nonexistent here, the crime still occurred and we still want to solve this crime,” explained Smith.

Police said the suspect was armed with two handguns and had short black hair at the time of the robbery. He appeared to be wearing a black zip-up jacket when the incident happened.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

The Campbell family's property is adjacent to the land where the landfill would be.
“Profits over people”: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Former Panthers legend Greg Olsen with WBTV's Kristen Miranda
Greg Olsen talks impact of Charlotte gala benefiting kids with heart disease