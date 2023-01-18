Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened Saturday August 7, 2021 shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.

Surveillance footage shows an individual in a mask and hooded jacket enter the arcade and confront an employee behind the front counter. The surveillance footage shows the intruder immediately point a gun at the employee.

“It’s very dangerous. This suspect had a handgun. Again, we always have to assume that the handgun is loaded,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance video shows the suspect keeping the gun trained on the employee as the worker shovels cash into a bag. The footage shows the intruder put the gun right next to the employee’s head. The video shows the robbery suspect leave the business after collecting a bag full of cash.

More surveillance video from the surrounding area shows the suspect walking near the arcade without his face covered.

“Maybe he got a little sloppy in his work as he was exiting the building or even before he went into the building,” suggested Smith.

The detective emphasized that it is still important for police to identify the suspect even though the arcade appears to be shuttered.

“Even though the business is nonexistent here, the crime still occurred and we still want to solve this crime,” explained Smith.

Police said the suspect was armed with two handguns and had short black hair at the time of the robbery. He appeared to be wearing a black zip-up jacket when the incident happened.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

