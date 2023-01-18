Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.
Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive.
The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when a citizen intervened and fired a shot into the vehicle. The juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound from the gunshot.
Charlotte Fire and Medic also responded to the scene.
An investigation is now underway. More details will be provided when available.
