Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive.

The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when a citizen intervened and fired a shot into the vehicle. The juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound from the gunshot.

Charlotte Fire and Medic also responded to the scene.

An investigation is now underway. More details will be provided when available.

Also Read: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.