Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte

crime scene tape generic
crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive.

The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when a citizen intervened and fired a shot into the vehicle. The juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound from the gunshot.

Charlotte Fire and Medic also responded to the scene.

An investigation is now underway. More details will be provided when available.

