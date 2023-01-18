PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Knights to open Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field

The project should be completed over the summer of 2023.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights have unveiled plans and renderings for a year-round neighborhood pub at Truist Field.

The Paper Mill Pub is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Its name pays homage to Virginia Paper Company, whose building was located where the field currently stands from 1937-2012.

“We are very pleased to be able to open a local neighborhood pub at Truist Field for those in and around the City of Charlotte,” said Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski., in a press release. “We feel that this will be a great spot for fans before and after Charlotte Knights’ games, as well as other events in Uptown throughout the year. We look forward to opening up this summer as we create a new and exciting experience at Truist Field.” The Virginia Paper Company building was among the last of the large industrial structures built near the center of Charlotte.

As a tribute to the history, the décor and finishes of the Paper Mill Pub will have numerous links to the timeframe and connection to the paper company, according to Knights representatives.

“After several brainstorming sessions, we felt that the pub should represent a historical connection to the Queen City. Since the Virginia Paper Company occupied the northern parcel of the site since 1937, we decided on Paper Mill Pub as the name to our new addition at Truist Field,” said Raikowski. The pub will have an outdoor patio, an inside bar with sliding windows, and a second-floor gathering space with a view of the Uptown Charlotte skyline.

Pro Sports Catering, the official food and beverage provider of the Charlotte Knights, will handle all food and drinks in the Paper Mill Pub from a permanently-installed food truck. For more information, visit www.CharlotteKnights.com or call 704-274-8300.

READ ALSO: Charlotte Knights unveil new color scheme, logo and uniform

