Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

Troopers say the man killed was not restrained by a seatbelt.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street.

A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima, according to troopers.

The driver of the Kia Rio, Vance William Bentley, 82, of Newton, was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say he was not restrained by a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the Kia Rio were also taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately one hour.

