PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Tractor chase Boone
Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says
Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case