Threat of widespread rainfall prompts First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread rainfall and some areas of patchy fog will impact our Tuesday morning commute. We’ll get a break from the rain on Wednesday before a few more waves of rain impact our area for the end of the week into the week.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, then areas of fog.

Wednesday: AM fog, partly sunny and mild.

Thursday: Cloudy, scattered showers, mild.

Our first round of showers will move through overnight into Tuesday morning. For tonight, expect a slight chance for an isolated showers otherwise cloudy skies with lows in 40s.

Tuesday's weather outlook (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Our Tuesday will get off to a wet start with periods of showers at times. By the afternoon, the showers will taper off giving way to partly sunny skies; highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Late tomorrow night into Wednesday morning we’ll be tracking the potential for areas of fog. Once the fog lifts, the afternoon looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking another system moving out of the Plains that will increase our chances for rain on Thursday.

On Thursday there will be a chance for scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some heavy rain will be possible on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

