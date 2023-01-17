PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte

Officers took a 14 and 15-year-old into custody following the chase.
Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a...
Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old inside.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juvenile suspects are accused of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside on Monday evening, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), police received a kidnapping call for service around 6:15 p.m. The caller said that her vehicle was stolen with her child inside.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver refused, initiating a pursuit.

The chase ended in a crash near the intersection of North Graham Street and Rumple Road in northeast Charlotte shortly after 7 p.m.

Police took two suspects, aged 14 and 15 years old, into custody.

The 4-year-old was found inside the vehicle unharmed.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

