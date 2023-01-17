PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April 4, 2020.(justiceformarysantina.com)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge.

James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020.

“Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the word for when all your faith is taken away?”

Collins, Alderman says, had a disability.

The 20-year-old was found murdered at a NoDa apartment days after she was reported missing.

Investigators say her body was hidden inside a mattress.

“The thought of them walking the streets, one already is, and the thought of him walking the streets is...it’s shocking,” Alderman said. “What they did is rises to a level of depravity that is just shocks your entire soul. She was so trusting that it cost her life.”

Salerno has plead not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping and concealing a death.

For Collins’ family, the hope is each suspect stays behind bars.

“Wanted to see them in prison for the rest of their lives,” Alderman said. “So they can’t do this to anyone else and because Mary matters more than that. She matters.”

Inconsistency in the bond process is something Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings has voiced his frustration about in previous cases.

Last week, he talked about what he says is the solution.

“We increase the accountability, have better structure, and take away some of the ambiguity and discretion held in the magistrate office,” Jennings said.

As far as the next steps, Alderman wants to push for an alert system similar to the Silver Alert that would have helped in Collins’ disappearance.

“There should have been an alert and it’s not because we wanted billboards or something to come across your phone. It’s because when there’s an alert issue, there are additional avenues for law enforcement,” she said. “We need to be heard, the disability community needs to be heard, the victims need to be heard and Charlotte itself needs to be heard.”

