Police Chief: Fire that destroyed former school administration building set accidentally by juveniles

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene for hours on Saturday, January 7.
More than 100 firefighters were on the scene for hours on Saturday, January 7.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive fire that destroyed a former school and school administration building in East Spencer was set accidentally by juveniles, according to the East Spencer Police chief.

“My thoughts are that they did not go in there with the intention of setting the building on fire,” Chief John Fewell told The Salisbury Post.

The fire had been under investigation by East Spencer Police, as well as the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office, and East Spencer Fire Department.

Fewell said he would present his findings to a juvenile court counselor to determine if charges will be filed.

The five-alarm fire was first noticed on Saturday, January 7, just after 6:00 p.m. at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration building on S. Long Street. More than 100 firefighters worked for hours to bring the fire under control.

“The fire started around 6:30 this evening, we’re not sure how the fire started,” said East Spencer Fire Chief Shawn McBride at the time. “We’ve been here since 6:30, but crews actually arrived before the fire was dispatched.”

No injuries were reported.

