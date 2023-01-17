PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Plans to make Cotswold Chick-fil-A drive-thru only set for city council vote

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council is expected to approve plans to tear down and rebuild the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A.

Those who have been to the Chick-fil-A on Randolph Road know how long those lines get.

If the city council votes to approve plans to rebuild the property during Tuesday’s meeting, the owners will be able to move forward with making it drive-thru only. That would eliminate indoor seating.

An outdoor patio and walk-up ordering window, however, are part of the plan.

Related: Board votes to recommend plan making Cotswold Chick-Fil-A a drive-thru only restaurant

An additional part of the plan is the owner of the property is willing to contribute $70,000 toward the cost of a new traffic signal or other improvements to the intersection of Randolph Road and the entrance to the nearby Publix store.

If the city council approves the project, the work is expected to take about six months.

