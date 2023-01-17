PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Passing showers today with heavy rain expected Sunday

Rain chances will taper off late this afternoon with patchy dense fog developing by tomorrow morning.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will taper off late this afternoon with patchy dense fog developing by tomorrow morning.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Showers and cool temps
  • Thursday and Sunday: More wet weather
  • Temperature Rollercoaster: Warming up then cooling down

Showers will continue through the midday hours today ahead of an advancing cold front which will bring in drier conditions later today. High temperatures will be cool in the upper 50s.

Next few hours
Next few hours(First Alert Weather)

Wednesday morning will be cool in the 40s with areas of fog. Clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Another quick-moving cold front will bring a round of passing showers/isolated thunderstorms for Thursday with a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with lots of sun with a cooling trend with high temperatures falling into the 50s for the weekend.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(First Alert Weather)

The next round of rain looks to move in late this weekend for Sunday into Monday – stay tuned for more updates.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay dry!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

