One taken to hospital after house fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was taken to the hospital following an early-morning house fire Tuesday in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to the fire on Grafton Place shortly before 4:30 a.m. That’s off Albemarle Road and between North Sharon Amity Road and Central Avenue.

Around 30 firefighters were able to control the fire in 20 minutes, officials say.

According to Medic, one person was taken emergency traffic to Atrium CMC Main.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

