PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of Natalie the rhino

(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A famous and friendly rhinoceros at the North Carolina Zoo was euthanized for health complications last week.

The North Carolina Zoo says Natalie had been experiencing chronic kidney failure, anemia, and multisystemic diseases for several months.

“Unfortunately, her health was in a steep decline despite treatment efforts, which led to a decrease in quality of life,” said Associate Veterinarian Dr. Tim Georoff. “This week, the animal care and vet teams made the difficult decision to euthanize Natalie when treatment efforts were no longer effective.”

Georoff said a full pathology report will provide more about Natalie’s condition in the coming weeks.

The Zoo is looking to save the southern white rhinoceros species from extinction from overhunting. They are taking a proactive approach through the SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool) to better monitor these animals in the wild and to protect them from poachers.

Donations in remembrance of Natalie and for rhino conservation worldwide can be made by visiting online at N.C. Zoo Society Anti-Poaching Programs.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Ellen Davis
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died

Latest News

Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
A Casar husband and wife are dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting, deputies with the...
Husband, wife killed in Casar domestic dispute
All 3 Crayton brothers carry tradition of public service at Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops in...
Applications for free laptops for Meck Co. adults opening soon