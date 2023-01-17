PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New lunch club for seniors opening today in Spencer

The location is 215 Fifth St. in Spencer.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is opening the new North Rowan Lunch Club on Tuesday.

The location is the First Community Building of Spencer, 215 Fifth St.

A open house is set for 10:30 a.m. New registrations will be taken from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

A ribbon-cutting with local officials is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

The lunch club is open to all local residents age 60 and over. Dine-in lunch will be served Monday through Friday with services and programs being offered prior to the meal.

Guests are asked to give a donation towards the posted meal price, according to their ability to pay. Donations are private. Older adults will be served with or without a donation.

To sign up or to learn ore about the program, contact Nutrition Manager Michele Sweatt at 704-216-7702.

