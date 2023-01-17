NC plays prominent role in upcoming thriller ‘Condor’s Nest’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is playing a big role in a new movie coming out later this month, both in front of and behind the camera.

“Condor’s Nest” takes us back to the 1950s and the hunt for Nazi war criminals.

The Rocky Mount area doubles for eastern France during the film’s opening scene set during World War II, and various other locations from Greensboro to Charlotte double as interior locations set in South America.

All of the producers are from N.C., along with several of the actors.

Phil Blattenberger is the writer, producer and director; Scott Hunter, who is from Charlotte, is the executive producer; and Jacob Keohane stars in the movie.

They joined us on QC Morning for more on this upcoming revenge thriller.

