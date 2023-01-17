PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mooresville man charged with murder of wife gets court-appointed attorney

Derik Thomas Trocke is being held without bond
Derik Trocke, 39, asked for a court-appointed lawyer on Tuesday.
Derik Trocke, 39, asked for a court-appointed lawyer on Tuesday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man accused of shooting and killing his wife on Sunday afternoon made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. Derik Trocke, 39, is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Annalene Julia Trocke, 39.

Police confirmed today that the shooting happened while the couple’s four children were inside the house, but they say the children did not witness the shooting.

Police say the children are now with family and were not hurt.

Earlier today their father, Derik Thomas Trocke, faced a judge on the charge that he shot and killed his wife.

Trocke, who is charged with first degree murder and being held without bond, filed a request for a court-appointed attorney saying that he could not afford one on his own. He listed his employment status as self-employed/unemployed.

Mooresville lawyer Samuel Winthrop was appointed as Trocke’s attorney, and Trocke was given a court date of February 6.

Neighbors who spoke with WBTV on Monday said they had seen the Trocke’s in the neighborhood but didn’t know them very well. They say the Trocke’s had lived in the house for a little over a year.

According to records, the house at 177 Lauren Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood was built in 2006. It has 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 5100 square feet, and was purchased in May 2021 for $580,000.

Records showed the Trockes lived in Florida prior to moving to Mooresville.

Mooresville Police said they have responded to two calls at the home in the past, but that the calls were unfounded, and not related to what they say happened on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
Ellen Davis
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
Water outage reported in south Charlotte

Latest News

Tammy Domenick was arrested in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children fighting extradition, deputies say
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and an egg shortage.
Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise
A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University...
Ground broken for ‘The Pearl’ innovation district
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman