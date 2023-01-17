Mooresville man charged with murder of wife gets court-appointed attorney

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man accused of shooting and killing his wife on Sunday afternoon made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. Derik Trocke, 39, is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Annalene Julia Trocke, 39.

Police confirmed today that the shooting happened while the couple’s four children were inside the house, but they say the children did not witness the shooting.

Police say the children are now with family and were not hurt.

Earlier today their father, Derik Thomas Trocke, faced a judge on the charge that he shot and killed his wife.

Trocke, who is charged with first degree murder and being held without bond, filed a request for a court-appointed attorney saying that he could not afford one on his own. He listed his employment status as self-employed/unemployed.

Mooresville lawyer Samuel Winthrop was appointed as Trocke’s attorney, and Trocke was given a court date of February 6.

Neighbors who spoke with WBTV on Monday said they had seen the Trocke’s in the neighborhood but didn’t know them very well. They say the Trocke’s had lived in the house for a little over a year.

According to records, the house at 177 Lauren Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood was built in 2006. It has 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 5100 square feet, and was purchased in May 2021 for $580,000.

Records showed the Trockes lived in Florida prior to moving to Mooresville.

Mooresville Police said they have responded to two calls at the home in the past, but that the calls were unfounded, and not related to what they say happened on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.