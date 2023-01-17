Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following an industrial accident at a construction site in Belmont on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the accident happened around 3:31 p.m. on Nixon Road.

Mario Zambrano died at the scene.

Detectives said the man suffered the fatal injuries in an accident involving an excavator.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Harris with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

