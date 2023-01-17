PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

The incident happened on Monday afternoon on Nixon Road in Belmont.
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following an industrial accident at a construction site in Belmont on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the accident happened around 3:31 p.m. on Nixon Road.

Mario Zambrano died at the scene.

Detectives said the man suffered the fatal injuries in an accident involving an excavator.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Harris with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
The investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson continues.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
The $1 million winning ticket was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

Latest News

Hidden Valley Prayer March on MLK Day
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change
South Tryon Street was shut down on Monday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned.
I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street reopened after tractor-trailer overturns
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
String of burglaries in Ballantyne community