Man charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte

Police said the suspect was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder.
Police said Treyvon Young was out on probation at the time of Friday's homicide on Citiside...
Police said Treyvon Young was out on probation at the time of Friday's homicide on Citiside Drive.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday in northeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives were called to Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive, for a homicide investigation.

Police said a man was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Deandre McKye Hagler.

WBTV spoke with police and was told that residents at an apartment complex called after hearing gunshots.

Later on Friday, the violent criminal apprehension team arrested 19-year-old Treyvon Young for the murder of Hagler, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said Young was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder. He was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

