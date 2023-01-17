Man charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday in northeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives were called to Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive, for a homicide investigation.

Police said a man was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Deandre McKye Hagler.

WBTV spoke with police and was told that residents at an apartment complex called after hearing gunshots.

Later on Friday, the violent criminal apprehension team arrested 19-year-old Treyvon Young for the murder of Hagler, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said Young was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder. He was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on the shooting as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.