Man arrested, dog shot and killed after attacking deputies during dispute in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and a dog was shot and killed after deputies attempted to serve a domestic violence order in Cleveland County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order on Jan. 13 at around 2:40 p.m. at 2552 Whelchel Road for Aaron Thomas.

When they arrived, Thomas was uncooperative and began telling the sergeant “You will have to shoot me!” numerous times. Thomas went back into the home, only to come back out waving a knife, and then a knife and a machete.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation when he went back inside but then they noticed smoke coming from inside the residence and saw him come back out holding his large dog by the collar as if he would release it on the deputies.

The deputy used his taser to incapacitate the man and the dog got loose, attacking Deputy Robert Taylor, seriously biting him and causing multiple puncture wounds. Another deputy shot and killed the dog, who continued to be in the mode of attack.

Thomas was taken into custody and they saw the interior of the home was on fire. Deputies had to drag him away from the residence which was then completely engulfed in flames.

Deputy Taylor was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor, who is still in the hospital for pre-existing medical conditions, is being charged with second-degree arson, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury, felony assault on emergency personnel, felony obstructing justice, and he was served with the domestic violence protective order.

“Our agency serves, on average, well over 70 new domestic violence protective orders per month,” Sheriff Norman said. “Serving these protective orders has real potential for violence. In this case, the man was only going to be evicted from the residence until he had his day in court, due to allegations of domestic violence.

“I am proud of our deputies for creating space and using time to try to peacefully resolve this situation. Despite their best efforts, this man showed his intent to not cooperate through these extreme measures, and they risked their own lives to save him and bring him to justice.”

