Husband, wife killed in Casar domestic dispute

CLEVELAND CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A Casar husband and wife are dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting, deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a home off Casar Road.

Deputies say David Owens called police to say he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens. They say he then called his family member and neighbor Jordan Stephens.

According to deputies, Stephens arrived before law enforcement did and helped David in leaving the house for the night.

As the men were walking out the door, Clarice shot David. She then turned her gun toward Stephens.

Having just seen David shot, Stephens pulled out his own gun and shot Clarice, deputies said.

Both David and Clarice were pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

