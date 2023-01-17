Ground broken for ‘The Pearl’ innovation district

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district.

Project leaders broke ground on the new site Tuesday. It will be home to both the medical school’s second campus and an innovation district aimed at bringing new jobs to the Queen City.

The project is a public-private partnership between Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Atrium Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Project leaders say the goal is to attract top talent and new industries to the city. They also hope graduates of the medical school will stay in Charlotte after graduation.

The Pearl is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood. It’s projected to increase the tax base of the land by 300% and create thousands of jobs over the next 15 years—many of the jobs not requiring a four-year degree.

“With an additional medical school campus, we will be able to provide training to even more students, many of whom come from diverse backgrounds that are underrepresented in medicine as we educate and prepare the next generation of healthcare leaders,” said Julie Ann Freishlag, Wake Forest Baptist Health CEO.

This will be the first four-year medical school in Charlotte. Students are expected to start classes in 2024.

