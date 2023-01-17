First Alert Weather from Tuesday night until Wednesday for scattered showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As one wave of rain moves out of our area, we’re tracking a second round that will impact us on Thursday. Behind the Thursday system, temperatures will cool down and we’ll briefly dry out and get some sunshine before rain chances return on Sunday.

• First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: AM fog, partly sunny & mild

• Thursday: Scattered showers, mild

• Friday: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler.

Look for showers to taper off from west to east this Tuesday afternoon. With the lingering cloud cover, temperatures will hold steady in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Tonight, will be cloudy and damp with some areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows will range from the lower 40s in the mountains to upper 40s in Charlotte. We’ll start our Wednesday with clouds and fog, by the afternoon we should get some breaks in the clouds as highs will warm into the 60s.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

Tomorrow night into Thursday, an area of low pressure will swing east out of the central Plains. This system will bring chances for some hit-or-miss scattered showers on Thursday; expect highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The last system in these multiple rounds of rain will impact our area late Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday looks cloudy with the potential for heavy rain. Highs will be cooler in the lower 50s.

