FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog

Thursday and Sunday: More wet weather

Temperature Rollercoaster: Warming up then cooling down

Showers will continue through the midday hours today ahead of an advancing cold front which will bring in drier conditions later today. High temperatures will be cool in the upper 50s.

Next few hours (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday morning will be cool in the 40s with areas of fog. Clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Another quick-moving cold front will bring a round of passing showers/isolated thunderstorms for Thursday with a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with lots of sun with a cooling trend with high temperatures falling into the 50s for the weekend.

Upcoming rain chances (First Alert Weather)

The next round of rain looks to move in late this weekend for Sunday into Monday – stay tuned for more updates.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

