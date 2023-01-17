Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From the grocery store shelves to the breakfast table, shoppers are feeling the pinch of egg prices.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs is $4.25 which more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.

We can track this change through information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-- they’re telling us the avian flu has had a huge impact on the price of breakfast.

It was early 2022 that the bird flu swept across the poultry industry and we’re told it impacted more birds than the 2015 outbreak.

High demand over the holidays only inflated the inflation issue.

