Drying out this afternoon after morning rain
Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, though it won’t rain all day long. Rain will drift across the region from west to east this morning.
- First Alert Weather Day: AM Rain, PM Dry
- Wednesday: AM fog, milder temperatures
- Thursday and Sunday: Next rounds of rain
The rain looks spotty and generally light before moving out this afternoon allowing for clouds to perhaps break for some sunshine, especially in neighborhoods north/west of Charlotte. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Low clouds and patchy fog will likely develop tonight with cooler overnight temperatures in the low to mid-40s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry and unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s.
We’ll be tracking another system moving out of the Plains Wednesday night into Thursday that will increase our rain chances again on Thursday.
Thursday will bring a few scattered showers, but it doesn’t look overly wet. The day definitely looks unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Friday and Saturday will bring a nice break from rain and clouds, with mostly sunny skies forecast. Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs near 60 degrees on Friday, and falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday.
Sunday is shaping up to be wet, with rain returning for the second part of the weekend and highs in the middle 50s.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
