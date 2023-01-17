Drying out this afternoon after morning rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, though it won’t rain all day long. Rain will drift across the region from west to east this morning.

First Alert Weather Day : AM Rain, PM Dry

Wednesday: AM fog, milder temperatures

Thursday and Sunday: Next rounds of rain

FIRST ALERT: most of the #CLT region will be dealing with spotty rain during the mid-late morning hours today before the rain pulls off to the east during the afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8V9SXfXXvM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 17, 2023

The rain looks spotty and generally light before moving out this afternoon allowing for clouds to perhaps break for some sunshine, especially in neighborhoods north/west of Charlotte. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Low clouds and patchy fog will likely develop tonight with cooler overnight temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry and unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s.

We’ll be tracking another system moving out of the Plains Wednesday night into Thursday that will increase our rain chances again on Thursday.

Thursday will bring a few scattered showers, but it doesn’t look overly wet. The day definitely looks unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures - both by day & at night - will run warmer than average (52F now in #CLT) for the next few days before we start to trend back down over the upcoming weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2ayb3Ijr5j — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 17, 2023

Friday and Saturday will bring a nice break from rain and clouds, with mostly sunny skies forecast. Both days will be trending a little cooler with highs near 60 degrees on Friday, and falling back to the middle 50s on Saturday.

Sunday is shaping up to be wet, with rain returning for the second part of the weekend and highs in the middle 50s.

FIRST ALERT: There are 3 chances for rain around the #CLT area over the next 6 days. At this point, none of them look to be terribly heavy or severe, but all could be impatcful to your outdoor plans and driving. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/PNBv9IWAuk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 17, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

