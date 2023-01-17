PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dance studio in Salisbury recreates local history

Pictures honor King birthday and Black History Month
This picture was taken in the historic Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dance studio in Salisbury is recreating local history in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday and for upcoming Black History Month.

Krystal Stukes and students at Triple Threat Dance Company are going around Salisbury to make photos that show moments from the past.

“We began with the oldest African American church in Salisbury Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,” Stukes said. “This church was built by freed slaves in the late 1800′s and still stands today 107 years later.” 

Triple Threat is located at 129 W. Corriher Ave. in Salisbury. To learn more, visit www.3xthreatdance13.com, or call 704-870-8820.

