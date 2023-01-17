Dance studio in Salisbury recreates local history

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dance studio in Salisbury is recreating local history in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday and for upcoming Black History Month.

Krystal Stukes and students at Triple Threat Dance Company are going around Salisbury to make photos that show moments from the past.

“We began with the oldest African American church in Salisbury Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,” Stukes said. “This church was built by freed slaves in the late 1800′s and still stands today 107 years later.”

Triple Threat is located at 129 W. Corriher Ave. in Salisbury. To learn more, visit www.3xthreatdance13.com, or call 704-870-8820.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.