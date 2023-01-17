City Council votes to rebuild Cotswold Chick-fil-A, make it drive-thru only

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council voted to approve plans to tear down and rebuild the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A.

Those who have been to the Chick-fil-A on Randolph Road know how long those lines get.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the owners decided to be able to move forward with making it drive-thru only. That would eliminate indoor seating.

An outdoor patio and walk-up ordering window, however, are part of the plan.

Related: Board votes to recommend plan making Cotswold Chick-Fil-A a drive-thru only restaurant

An additional part of the plan is the owner of the property is willing to contribute $70,000 toward the cost of a new traffic signal or other improvements to the intersection of Randolph Road and the entrance to the nearby Publix store.

The work is expected to take about six months.

Braxton Winston, Renee Johnson, and LaWanna Mayfield voted against the petition.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.