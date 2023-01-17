PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

City Council votes to rebuild Cotswold Chick-fil-A, make it drive-thru only

Those who have been to the Chick-fil-A on Randolph Road know how long those lines get.
If the city council approves the project, the work is expected to take about six months.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council voted to approve plans to tear down and rebuild the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A.

Those who have been to the Chick-fil-A on Randolph Road know how long those lines get.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the owners decided to be able to move forward with making it drive-thru only. That would eliminate indoor seating.

An outdoor patio and walk-up ordering window, however, are part of the plan.

Related: Board votes to recommend plan making Cotswold Chick-Fil-A a drive-thru only restaurant

An additional part of the plan is the owner of the property is willing to contribute $70,000 toward the cost of a new traffic signal or other improvements to the intersection of Randolph Road and the entrance to the nearby Publix store.

The work is expected to take about six months.

Braxton Winston, Renee Johnson, and LaWanna Mayfield voted against the petition.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April...
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

Latest News

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire
Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion
Charlotte ranks among cities with bad traffic congestion
Johnson C. Smith president to retire
Johnson C. Smith president to retire
A CMPD patrol vehicle is seen parked outside a building on the campus of Myers Park High School
Former Myers Park HS student opens case against CMS, CMPD over handling of reported rape