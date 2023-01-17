Charlotte falls in tight MLK Day contest to UTEP, 60-58

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Despite eight of nine Niners who entered the game scoring and experiencing an early stretch of good shooting, the Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to UTEP , 60-58, on Monday afternoon from inside Halton Arena.

With the loss, Charlotte (12-6, 3-4 C-USA) fell at home for the first time this season, while UTEP (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) picked up its first true road win of the 2022-23 campaign.

Junior guard Jackson Threadgill directed the offense for Charlotte in Monday’s contest, leading the 49ers with 11 points. The Concord, North Carolina native also tallied a pair of steals and assists on the afternoon.

Sophomore center Aly Khalifa ended the contest with nine points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The Niners back court duo of Montre’ Gipson and Lu’Cye Patterson finished with eight and nine points respectively. Gipson also pulled in five rebounds, while Patterson finished the game with a season-high-tying seven assists.

Off the bench, guard Isaiah Folkes and forward Brice Williams each finished with eight points, while Folkes was a perfect, 4-of-4 from the field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charlotte threw the day’s opening haymaker with a barrage of 3-point baskets. In the first 11 minutes of action, the 49ers were a perfect, 4-of-4 from 3-point land and were 8-of-10 overall from the field.

The hot start from the field helped CLT build a lead of as many as 13 in the early going.

For the remainder of the half, UTEP chipped away at the 49er advantage, before taking a lead it wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the contest and a six-point edge into the halftime break.

Out of the locker room, Charlotte cut the Miner lead to two points on numerous occasions, but couldn’t find the breakthrough bucket to even the contest up.

With the Miners leading by a pair on the night’s final possession, Charlotte had a trio of open looks that would have tied the afternoon’s proceedings, but a late rebound eventually pushed UTEP to a two-point road victory.

UP NEXT

Charlotte returns to action in roughly 72 hours when it heads to the Volunteer State to take on Middle Tennessee on Thursday night. Tipoff from the Murphy Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET

