PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte falls in tight MLK Day contest to UTEP, 60-58

Despite eight of nine Niners who entered the game scoring and experiencing an early stretch of...
Despite eight of nine Niners who entered the game scoring and experiencing an early stretch of good shooting, the Charlotte men's basketball team fell to UTEP , 60-58, on Monday afternoon from inside Halton Arena.(WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Despite eight of nine Niners who entered the game scoring and experiencing an early stretch of good shooting, the Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to UTEP , 60-58, on Monday afternoon from inside Halton Arena.

With the loss, Charlotte (12-6, 3-4 C-USA) fell at home for the first time this season, while UTEP (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) picked up its first true road win of the 2022-23 campaign.

Junior guard Jackson Threadgill directed the offense for Charlotte in Monday’s contest, leading the 49ers with 11 points. The Concord, North Carolina native also tallied a pair of steals and assists on the afternoon.

Sophomore center Aly Khalifa ended the contest with nine points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The Niners back court duo of Montre’ Gipson and Lu’Cye Patterson finished with eight and nine points respectively. Gipson also pulled in five rebounds, while Patterson finished the game with a season-high-tying seven assists.

Off the bench, guard Isaiah Folkes and forward Brice Williams each finished with eight points, while Folkes was a perfect, 4-of-4 from the field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charlotte threw the day’s opening haymaker with a barrage of 3-point baskets. In the first 11 minutes of action, the 49ers were a perfect, 4-of-4 from 3-point land and were 8-of-10 overall from the field.

The hot start from the field helped CLT build a lead of as many as 13 in the early going.

For the remainder of the half, UTEP chipped away at the 49er advantage, before taking a lead it wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the contest and a six-point edge into the halftime break.

Out of the locker room, Charlotte cut the Miner lead to two points on numerous occasions, but couldn’t find the breakthrough bucket to even the contest up.

With the Miners leading by a pair on the night’s final possession, Charlotte had a trio of open looks that would have tied the afternoon’s proceedings, but a late rebound eventually pushed UTEP to a two-point road victory.

UP NEXT

Charlotte returns to action in roughly 72 hours when it heads to the Volunteer State to take on Middle Tennessee on Thursday night. Tipoff from the Murphy Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
The investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson continues.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday night.
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

Latest News

Jayson Tatum had 51 points including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics defeated the...
Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple...
Harvick: ‘It’s just time,’ racer says of 2023 final season
Jean-Francois Berube after allowing a goal against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a...
Checkers secure point in shootout loss to Penguins
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Reports: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for head coaching vacancy