PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
The investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson continues.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday night.
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

Latest News

Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a...
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy
A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home