New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have teamed up to brew Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, the two Carolina-based brands announced Monday.

The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans, a news release stated.

This is going to be LEGENDARY! Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, coming March 2023 throughout the Carolinas. @AMBrewery#BojanglesHardSweetTea #Bojangles pic.twitter.com/0KwYCuFqj0 — Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea (@BOHardTea) January 17, 2023

It will be available at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion, and other retailers in North and South Carolina.

According to the companies, the hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants.

“This collaboration is something sweet,” Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles, said in a statement. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

