Applications for free laptops for Meck Co. adults opening soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops in Mecklenburg County. Applications open Jan. 19.

The laptops will be provided through the Emergency Connectivity Fund and MeckTech Computer Program. Each computer will contain productivity and education applications.

Applicants must not have a computer at home, have an active email address, be 18 or older, have a photo ID, and more.

If accepted, applicants will get an email within 7-10 business days. All others will not receive an email.

For a complete list of requirements, visit the MeckTech Computer Program website.

