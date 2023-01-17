PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Applications for free laptops for Meck Co. adults opening soon

Applicants must not already have a computer.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops in...
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops in Mecklenburg County.(PRNewswire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops in Mecklenburg County. Applications open Jan. 19.

The laptops will be provided through the Emergency Connectivity Fund and MeckTech Computer Program. Each computer will contain productivity and education applications.

Applicants must not have a computer at home, have an active email address, be 18 or older, have a photo ID, and more.

If accepted, applicants will get an email within 7-10 business days. All others will not receive an email.

For a complete list of requirements, visit the MeckTech Computer Program website.

Watch WBTV’s latest newscasts here or download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
A man was killed in an accident involving an excavator on Monday in Belmont.
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
Ellen Davis
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
Water outage reported in south Charlotte

Latest News

Derik Trocke, 39, asked for a court-appointed lawyer on Tuesday.
Mooresville man charged with murder of wife gets court-appointed attorney
Tammy Domenick was arrested in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children fighting extradition, deputies say
Weather headlines
FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and an egg shortage.
Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise