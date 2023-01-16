PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman charged with animal cruelty after 43 dogs found neglected, locked up in home, sheriff says

Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.
Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Photos in this story body may contain disturbing content.

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman has been charged with numerous counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found 43 dogs locked up and neglected – without food or water – in her two Arizona homes.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division had been monitoring complaints of animal hoarding at two homes in Dolan Springs. Both houses belong to 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel, who was taken into custody Wednesday for several citation violations and failing to appear in court, officials said.

Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the...
Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties. Authorities said the dogs were emaciated, neglected and did not have access to food or water. Some dogs were locked inside the houses, while others were locked inside cars on the property, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Officials took several dogs to an emergency veterinarian for care, and the rest of the animals were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Fuchsel is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derick Thomas Trocke
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
The $1 million winning ticket was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
The investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson continues.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?

Latest News

Six have been killed, including a teen mom and a baby, in shooting at home in central...
Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home
FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
Biden gives keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
McCrorey YMCA hosts first Martin Luther King Jr. event since COVID-19 pandemic
McCrorey YMCA hosts first Martin Luther King Jr. event since COVID-19 pandemic
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say