Water outage reported in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst.

Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road.

Charlotte Water crews are repairing a water pipe affecting service to 1500-1700 Montford Dr and the immediate area. The repair requires a water outage for an estimated 2 - 4 hours. We will update you once your water service is restored. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) January 16, 2023

Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored quickly. The burst happened just after 2 a.m.

