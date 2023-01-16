Water outage reported in south Charlotte
A water main burst around 2 a.m.
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst.
Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road.
Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored quickly. The burst happened just after 2 a.m.
