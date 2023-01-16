PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Fire marshal says victims, ages 2 and 3, were alone when fire started
2 children died in a house fire in Rutherford County, NC. The fire started in the living room, causing extensive damage. Official cause is under investigation.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County.

Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.

Four fire departments were dispatched to the scene, including Bostic Fire Department and Forest City Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see flames and smoke coming from the home.

Two children were home alone when the fire started, according to Hamrick.

A man who lived at the house arrived on scene and told firefighters his grandchildren were trapped in a back bedroom. An interior search team pulled the children, ages 2 and 3, from the home and immediately began performing CPR.

The children were transported by Rutherford County EMS to Atrium Health Cleveland where they died, Hamrick said.

The fire broke out in the living room near a couch, but Hamrick said the exact cause is under investigation. The front half of the home suffered major fire damage and there is smoke damage throughout.

The fire remains under investigation by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

