Person shot in Mooresville neighborhood, officials say

The incident happened on Sunday evening in the Cherry Grove neighborhood.
A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening.
A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

Police responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive, which is in the Cherry Grove neighborhood, around 5:10 p.m.

Officials were not immediately able to comment on the victim’s condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident and are questioning a person of interest.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

