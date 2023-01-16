Person shot in Mooresville neighborhood, officials say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

Police responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive, which is in the Cherry Grove neighborhood, around 5:10 p.m.

Officials were not immediately able to comment on the victim’s condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident and are questioning a person of interest.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.