PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

The incident happened at the Vista Villa Apartments on Barrington Drive.
A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments, which is just off The Plaza near Devonshire Elementary School.

The victim, who was a male, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night.
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex

Latest News

Hundreds of people around the Charlotte area marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on...
Hundreds marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Person shot in Mooresville neighborhood, officials say
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex