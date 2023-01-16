One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments, which is just off The Plaza near Devonshire Elementary School.

The victim, who was a male, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

