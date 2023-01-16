PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
McCrorey YMCA hosts first Martin Luther King Jr. event since COVID-19 pandemic

WBTV’s Alex Giles moderated the panel discussion.
This year’s theme was equitable leadership in challenging times.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The McCrorey YMA hosted its 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday breakfast for the first time since the pandemic’s start.

This morning, 1,400 hundred people attended the event. This year’s theme was equitable leadership in challenging times.

McCrorery YMCA Board Chair John Ham said the theme is especially relevant coming out of the pandemic.

The event featured a panel of four women from industries across art, business and healthcare.

WBTV’s Alex Giles moderated the panel discussion.

The discussion covered a range of topics including providing opportunities to underrepresented communities.

The event also featured performances from the West Charlotte High School drum line and Explosive Divaz dance group.

McCrorey said that including youth in the MLK celebration helps keep his legacy alive.

“We have a huge brand and initiative effort at the McCrorey Branch for youth. We just actually launched a Best Buy Teen Tech Center. So, we realize that the teens and the youth are our future so we want to make sure that they are engaged, they know about Dr. King and they can uplift his legacy and his traditions going forward.”

The McCrorey Teen Tech Center opens later this year.

