I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street closed due to overturned tractor-trailer

South Tryon Street was shut down on Monday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned.
South Tryon Street was shut down on Monday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outbound lanes on I-485 near South Tryon Street are currently shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Charlotte Fire Department said as of 4:30 p.m., the lanes are closed ‘momentarily’ and drivers should expect to see significant delays in the area.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. Medic says there were no transports.

More information will be provided when available.

