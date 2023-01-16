PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hundreds marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday

The march saw its highest turnout ever, according to a speaker at the event.
Hundreds of people around the Charlotte area marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on...
Hundreds of people around the Charlotte area marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds marched along North Tryon Street for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and wreath-laying ceremony in Charlotte on Sunday.

One of the speakers at Sunday’s march said it had the highest attendance this particular MLK march has ever seen.

Those who participated and marched from the intersection of Tryon Street and Phifer Avenue in Uptown to Marshall Park said the event honors Dr. King’s legacy, inspires future change, and brings the entire community together.

“It felt amazing to be in the presence of so many people all here for one cause, it’s amazing,” said one attendee.

“It’s our history. It’s everyone’s history. It’s what happened in America,” added another.

“The diversity of this crowd in terms of age and gender and engagement, all these are important efforts that we need to have in our city to make our city a place where everyone feels welcome and treated with respect,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said.

“We are marching right through the heart of town, right through the pride and joy of Charlotte, and we’re singing the praises of Dr. King who impacted this community and communities in the South, throughout the South,” another participant said.

Though Sunday’s celebration looked a bit different from prior years, a march and wreath-laying ceremony replacing what was once a large-scale parade, the message is the same.

“Dr. King worked so very hard for justice and change, and so we are out here to march to commemorate his memory and the work that is still left to be done,” added someone who marched in the event.

Related: 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. television special airs Monday on WBTV

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night.
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex

Latest News

A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday night.
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Person shot in Mooresville neighborhood, officials say
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex